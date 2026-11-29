MP’s Khandwa Hosts Water & Energy Conservation Workshop; Experts Call For Collective Action Against Climate Change | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration organised a workshop on water conservation, energy conservation and climate change at Kishor Sabhagraha here on Sunday.

Water conservationist Rajendra Singh, popularly known as the Water Man, and solar energy advocate Chetan Singh Solanki, known as the Solar Man, participated in the workshop, which addressed water scarcity, declining groundwater levels and rising global temperatures.

Singh's work in Rajasthan demonstrated how community participation, traditional water structures, ponds and rainwater harvesting could improve water availability in regions receiving scanty rainfall.

His experience holds particular relevance for Khandwa and the Nimar region, which receives an average rainfall of 30 to 40 inches. The workshop emphasised collective efforts to conserve rainwater and recharge groundwater.

Solanki, who belongs to the Nimar region, has earned national and international recognition for promoting solar energy and energy conservation.

The workshop highlighted measures to combat global warming through reduced energy consumption, solar energy adoption and responsible lifestyle changes.

The initiative encouraged public participation in environmental conservation and stressed individual responsibility in adopting sustainable practices at household and community levels.

Experts urge lifestyle changes for conservation

Water conservationist Rajendra Singh and solar energy advocate Chetan Solanki advocated lifestyle changes to combat global warming.

Singh emphasised decentralised water management, rainwater harvesting and conservation of local water sources, attributing environmental imbalance to industrialisation, mining and declining green cover.

Solanki identified excessive energy consumption as a major contributor to global warming and stressed responsible resource consumption. He discussed the upcoming ‘Climate Satyagraha Ashram’ in Khargone, which will offer environmental education through three-to-five-day programmes.

The collector urged people to make water conservation a mass movement and integrate it into daily life. Officials, public representatives and school students attended the workshop.

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