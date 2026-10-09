MP’s Khandwa: Durga Idol Catches Fire After Touching High-Tension Wire Near Mukulgaon, Four Youths Suffer Burns | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A Durga idol being brought from Burhanpur to Khandwa for installation in the Tapalchal area caught fire after coming into contact with a high-tension electricity line near Mukulgaon on the highway.

The idol was burnt, and four youths accompanying it sustained burn injuries. All four were admitted to Khandwa District Hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred while the youths were bringing the idol from Burhanpur for installation in their locality. The idol came into contact with the overhead high-tension line, triggering a fire that engulfed it.

The accident left four youths injured and caused distress among devotees preparing for the installation.

Soon after receiving information, Khandwa MLA Kanchan Mukesh Tanve reached the district hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured.

She spoke to doctors and instructed them to ensure proper treatment. Mayor Amrita Amar Yadav also reached the hospital shortly afterwards and met the injured youths.

MP Gyaneshwar Patil discussed the situation with doctors and sought details about the treatment being provided. The public representatives stressed the need to provide the injured with adequate medical facilities.

Meanwhile, arrangements were reportedly being made to bring a smaller idol for installation at the designated site. The immediate priority remained the recovery of all four injured youths.