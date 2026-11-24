MP’s Khandwa Congress Issues 30-Day Ultimatum Over ₹650 Crore Irrigation Project, Warns Of Rail Blockade | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders and farmers staged a protest in Jawar on Tuesday over alleged irregularities, substandard construction and failure to deliver irrigation water under the Jawar-Sihada Lift Irrigation Project.

Former Union Minister and former Madhya Pradesh Congress president Arun Yadav issued a 30-day ultimatum, warning of a rail blockade and demanding FIRs against those responsible if the problems remained unresolved.

Yadav alleged that despite the project costing around Rs 650 crore, nearly 80% of the fields in 52 villages had not received water, although completion certificates had been issued.

He also alleged that substandard materials were used and proper testing was not conducted. He said more than 100 farmers' fields were reportedly damaged during recent water testing.

Yadav said officials had sought 30 days to rectify the shortcomings and ensure irrigation facilities as per the agreement. The progress would be reviewed after this period.

District Congress in-charge and MLA Ramkishore Dogne alleged that pipeline leakage could damage crops and cause soil erosion.

District Congress president Uttampal Singh Purni questioned the project's inauguration despite incomplete work and demanded action against the contractor and officials.

After the protest, Congress leaders submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor and SDM Rishi Singhai, demanding an inquiry and timely water supply to farmers.

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