MP’s Khachrod Gets ₹2.43 Crore Development Boost With New Swimming Pool, Community Hall | FP photo

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of the town are set to get two new civic facilities with development works worth Rs 2.43 crore.

MLA Dr Tejbahadur Singh Chauhan was the chief guest, while Municipal Council President Govind Bharava presided over the programme.

The works include a community building under the Chief Minister Urban Area Infrastructure Construction Scheme, costing Rs 94.53 lakh, and a swimming pool constructed under a Chief Minister’s announcement at a cost of Rs 1.48 crore.

Bharava said the swimming pool is the first such facility in the city and will provide children and youth with a platform for sports activities. He said the community hall on Nagda Road addresses a longstanding demand of residents.

Chauhan said development works were being undertaken in urban local bodies under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

BJP city president Manisha Sharma, district vice-president Ashwin Dindorkar, municipal vice-president Dinesh Thanna, councillors, officials and residents attended the programme.

Rail work to disrupt Khachrod-Nagda road traffic from Oct 5

Traffic on the Khachrod-Nagda Road will be affected from Oct 5 to 9 due to railway track renewal work at level crossing number 102, Umarni Gate.

The Nagda section of Western Railway will carry out the work, requiring complete closure of road traffic through the crossing.

The route will remain closed from 4 pm to 8 pm on Oct 5 and continuously from Oct 6 to 9.

Motorists can use the Khachrod Railway Overbridge as an alternative route. Vehicles travelling between Nagda and Ratlam can move via Dhamnoda and the Khachrod Railway Overbridge.

Railways have asked the administration and police to regulate traffic and make alternative arrangements. Drivers have been advised to avoid Umarni Gate during the closure period and use the designated diversion.