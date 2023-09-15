MP's Katthiwara Double Murder Case: Three Get Capital Punishment

FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A sessions court in Alirajpuron Wednesday awarded death penalty to three in double murder case of 2019. Vesta Dhanak and Raju Dhanak were murdered under Katthiwara police station.

Sharing information, SP Rajesh Vyas said that complainant Remla Samdu (50) of Juna Katthiwara had reported double murder of kin by unidentified persons. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under Section 302 of the IPC and detailed investigation was launched.

During the course of the investigation, the police found that Vesta had fled with daughter of convict Idla of Rajwat under Katthiwara police station. Idla’s son and two others then killed the duo on June 15, 2019.

Accused identified as Idla, Suresh, Indriya and Arjun attacked the duo with sharp-edged objects on Dhyana Road in Kavcha village and dumped bodies in Chaudhara forest area.

The accused were arrested on June 19 and 22, 2019 and put on trial. The investigation was conducted by Katthiwara station in-charge sub-inspector Ishwar Singh Chauhan.

Court on Wednesday convicted the trio Suresh, Indriya, Arjun and awarded capital punishment and lifetime imprisonment under 120b. A fine of Rs 1,000 was also imposed on them. One of the accused, Idla, died during the course of trial.

