MP’s Jhabua Villagers Seek Permanent Cremation Shed As Rain Disrupts Last Rites | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): While more than 80 families in Modi Phalia have received permanent houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, residents still lack a basic facility for performing the last rites of their loved ones.

In the absence of a permanent cremation shed, funerals are being conducted in the open, forcing families to wait for hours during rainfall before completing the rituals.

Villagers have now demanded construction of a permanent shed at the cremation ground.

Kalakhunt Panchayat has a population of around 4,000, spread across several hamlets.

Residents said the lack of shelter at the cremation ground causes particular difficulties during the monsoon, when funeral rites cannot be performed until the rain subsides.

A large number of villagers gathered for the funeral of Kamodi Rania Babaria near the pond in Hindu Phalia on Saturday.

During the funeral, residents raised the demand for at least one permanent shed at the Panchayat level.

They said the facility would provide protection from rain and sunlight and help families conduct the last rites respectfully.

Villagers said Modi Phalia was named through a Panchayat resolution after more than 80 families received houses under the housing scheme. Despite this development, basic facilities at the cremation ground remain unavailable.

Villager Hindu Bhai Babrier said the area has recently received visits from officials and public representatives. He said 35 bikers participating in the Seva Sankalp Yatra recently visited the hamlet and interacted with residents.

He also said former Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had earlier enquired about government schemes and their benefits for villagers.