MP’s Jhabua Tribal Villagers Stage 10-Km Protest March Against ₹8,387 Crore Railway Expansion Project, Demand Fair Compensation And Rehabilitation | FP photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Opposition to the proposed third and fourth railway lines on the Delhi-Mumbai route intensified in tribal-dominated Jhabua district on Saturday, as villagers took out a 10-km march from Gopalpur to the SDM office in Meghnagar against land acquisition. Congress MLAs, Aam Aadmi Party leaders and JAYS supporters joined the protest.

The proposed Vadodara-Ratlam rail section project, estimated to cost Rs 8,387 crore, will cover around 259 km. Villagers expressed concern over losing ancestral land, houses and traditional sources of livelihood.

Women participating in the march expressed concern over displacement, loss of farmland and their families' future.

Jhabua MLA and national president of Adivasi Congress, Dr Vikrant Bhuria, demanded land in exchange for acquired land, double compensation and proper rehabilitation before the project proceeds.

He said tribal families had earlier faced problems over compensation during the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Thandla MLA Veer Singh Bhuria, Congress district president Prakash Ranka and AAP district president Kamlesh Singh also participated.

Villagers demanded that their consent, livelihood and rehabilitation concerns be addressed before acquisition proceeds.

A village assembly in Chhayan had also passed a resolution opposing land acquisition under the PESA Act.

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