High Court Bars Fresh Construction Permissions Within 150-Metre Stretch Of Indore Bypass Between Rau Khedi And Rau Junction | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an interim order, the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has restrained authorities from granting fresh permissions for development or construction activities within the 150-metre-wide stretch of the Indore Bypass between Rau Khedi and Rau Junction, with effect from 12.50 pm on Nov 27.

A division bench comprising Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Pavan Kumar Dwivedi passed the order on Friday on a petition filed by senior civil and structural engineer Atul Sheth against the State of Madhya Pradesh and others.

The petition challenges the Town and Country Planning Department’s decision to reduce the width of the National Highway stretch from 150 metres to 105 metres. Sheth questioned the department’s action, arguing that the road falls under the jurisdiction of the Central Government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The court also directed the issuance of notices to the respondents, returnable within four weeks, subject to payment of the process fee within one week. It directed the government to file a detailed reply.

The court is yet to decide on the dispute over the prescribed width of the highway and the legality of the planning department’s decision.