MP's Jhabua Sarpanch Sangh Gives 10-Day Ultimatum Over 18 Demands, Threatens Collectorate Gherao And Hunger Strike | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Jhabua Sarpanch Sangh has given the administration a 10-day ultimatum to resolve its 18-point charter of demands, warning that sarpanches will gherao the collector’s office and launch a hunger strike if no action is taken.

Led by district president Mukesh Meda, sarpanches took out a rally to the collector’s office and submitted the memorandum to the district Panchayat CEO.

The charter was addressed to the Prime Minister, Union Agriculture Minister, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the Panchayat and Rural Development Minister.

The major demands include restoration of the Gram Swaraj system, greater powers for Panchayats and Gram Sabhas, release of pending MNREGA and Finance Commission payments, allocation of funds according to current population and restoration of Panchayat-level payment rights.

The Sangh also demanded implementation of all 375 works under VB-G Ramji Yojana, discontinuation of online attendance, revised SOR rates, freedom to obtain construction material, Rs 30,000 monthly honorarium and Rs 5,000 pension for sarpanches.

It also sought a Rs 50,000 sanitation grant, revival of farm and remote road schemes and action over alleged illegal electricity bill collections.