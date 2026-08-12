MP's Jhabua POP Idol Production Raises Pollution Concerns Ahead Of Ganeshotsav | FP photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for Ganeshotsav, the upcoming Navratri festival and other religious celebrations have intensified across Jhabua district, but the reported large-scale production of idols made from plaster of Paris (POP) has raised environmental concerns and questions over official monitoring.

POP idols are reportedly being manufactured at several locations, including an open area at Bafna Compound on Jhabua Road in Meghnagar.

Similar activity has also been reported in Jhabua, Thandla and Petlawad. According to information, POP is being transported to these locations in trucks and trailers, while finished idols are supplied to towns and villages across the district.

The concern is that POP idols are generally immersed in water bodies after religious events.

Since POP does not easily biodegrade, along with paints and decorative materials, it can contribute to water pollution and leave solid residues in rivers, ponds and other water sources.

Central Pollution Control Board guidelines emphasise the use of natural and biodegradable materials for idols and restrict the use of POP.

Despite local administrative directions regarding idol making and immersion, residents have questioned how large-scale production is continuing openly.

Ashok Ramawat, Regional Officer of the Pollution Control Board, said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has prohibited the manufacture of POP idols. “Plaster of Paris does not dissolve in water.

Substandard colours used on idols also pollute water, causing contamination of water sources,” he said. He added that within municipal areas, the SDM or Chief Municipal Officer has the authority to take action.