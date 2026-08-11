MP’s Jhabua Police Destroy 13,975 Litres Of Seized Illicit Liquor | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Jhabua police destroyed 13,975.4 bulk litres of seized illicit liquor from nine cases registered at Meghnagar and Kalidevi police stations. The action was carried out as part of the district police’s ongoing campaign against the transportation, storage and sale of illegal liquor.

Police had sought permission from the Jhabua Collector for disposal of the seized liquor as per procedure.

Following an order from Collector Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat, the liquor was destroyed before a committee constituted for the purpose.

The disposal was carried out on government land at the airstrip in Jhabua using a JCB machine, roller and other equipment.

The nine cases involved liquor seized by Meghnagar and Kalidevi police stations. Officials present during the action included Joint Collector Jhabua, members of the Excise Department, SDOP Jhabua Kamlesh Sharma, Kalidevi police station in-charge Inspector Jayraj Solanki, Inspector Jaysearam Barde and Sub-Inspector Amit Baghel, along with other police personnel.

SP Devendra Patidar has directed continued strict action against illegal liquor, drugs, narcotics and other unlawful activities in the district.