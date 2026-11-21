MP’s Jhabua MLA Vikrant Bhuria Leads 20-Km Protest March, Demands Narmada Lift Irrigation Project Benefits For Four Excluded Areas | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Jhabua MLA and Tribal Congress national president Vikrant Bhuria led a 20-kilometre march from Ranapur to Jhabua on Friday, demanding the inclusion of Bori, Ranapur, Kundanpur and Pitol in the Narmada Lift Irrigation Project.

The march began at 11 am from Gujari Maidan in Ranapur, with Congress workers raising slogans.

Bhuria alleged that the government and administration had neglected these areas despite their proximity to the project. He said farmers faced water shortages every year because of the absence of irrigation facilities.

While they depend largely on Kharif crops, inadequate water limits their ability to cultivate Rabi crops. He demanded a separate plan to connect the excluded areas to the project and improve Tribal farmers' incomes.

The project is expected to provide irrigation to more than 32,000 hectares across 194 villages in six tehsils of Jhabua district.

The proposed coverage includes 108 villages in Jhabua, 38 in Thandla, 29 in Meghnagar, six in Petlawad, 12 in Rama and one in Ranapur.

Water supply to these villages was scheduled to begin on Nov 15. However, the report said that farmers in Dhar disrupted irrigation valve operations, disrupting the supply.

Congress representatives, local elected members and party workers joined the march.

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