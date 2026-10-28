MP's Jhabua Declared Water-Scarce Zone Amid Low Rainfall, Private Borewell Drilling Banned And Water Extraction Restricted Across District | Representative image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has declared all urban and rural areas of Jhabua water-scarce and imposed restrictions on private borewell drilling and water extraction from existing sources.

The order, issued on Tuesday, aims to conserve water amid below-average rainfall and declining groundwater levels.

Under the order, water cannot be extracted from wells, stepwells, ponds, rivers, streams, dams and government tube wells through motor pumps or tankers for agricultural, commercial or private use. Private borewell drilling has also been prohibited throughout the district.

Officials have been directed to survey government water sources, identify unauthorised motor pumps and check illegal water extraction. Municipal bodies, gram panchayats and departments concerned will monitor water sources regularly.

Violators will face legal action under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Drinking Water Preservation Act.

Residents can report violations to the SDM, SDOP, tehsildar or police station in-charge concerned. The administration has assured that the identities of informants will remain confidential. The restrictions have come into immediate effect.