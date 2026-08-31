MP’s Jhabua Cracks Down On School Negligence, 96 Teachers Get Show-Cause Notices, 2 Employees Suspended | Representative image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The Jhabua district administration issued show-cause notices to 96 teachers and suspended two employees for alleged negligence during an ongoing intensive inspection campaign aimed at improving the quality of education across the district.

The campaign, begun in mid-July, is being conducted under the guidance and directions of Collector Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat.

Special district-level committees are carrying out surprise inspections of educational institutions across different development blocks.

During the inspections, teams are reviewing academic and administrative arrangements and assessing students' reading, writing and mathematical skills.

The administration is also using the 'Jhabua Ki Aakanksha' mobile app for digital monitoring.

Information obtained through the app and field inspections is being used to regularly review teacher attendance, academic activities and students' learning levels.

Officials said 96 teachers have so far been served show-cause notices after negligence was found during inspections. Two employees were suspended with immediate effect in cases of serious negligence.

Teachers and heads of institutions have been directed to record their daily attendance through the EHRMS app.

Those absent without approval will face disciplinary action. Failure to mark attendance on the app may also lead to salary deductions and other penalties.

Collector Bharsat said educational quality would not be compromised and the inspection campaign would continue.