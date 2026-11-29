MP’s Jaora Municipal Council President Anam Kadpa Retains Post As High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging Her Continuance In Office | Representative image

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the continuance of Jaora Municipal Council President Anam Kadpa in office.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Sandeep N Bhatt delivered the verdict on Nov 28, 2026, in writ petition number 9863/2026.

Councillor Rukman Dhakad had filed the petition under Article 226 of the Constitution, challenging the legality of Kadpa holding the post.

The petitioner argued that the notification of Kadpa’s election as president by councillors in 2022 was not published in the official gazette.

Citing Section 45 of the Madhya Pradesh Municipalities Act, 1961, the petitioner contended that publication of the election notification in the gazette was mandatory.

Elected councillors chose president

Representing the state government, its counsel submitted that following the 2020 amendment, elected councillors elect the municipal council president.

Kadpa was elected president during the first meeting of Jaora Municipal Council councillors on Aug 12, 2022.

The government also cited the 2024 amendment and provisions governing the election of municipal council presidents.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court dismissed the petition, allowing Kadpa to continue in office.

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