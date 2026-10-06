MP’s Jaora Man Consumes Poison On Facebook Live Days After Wife Catches Him With Woman | Representative image

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): A man consumed poison on Monday afternoon after going live on Facebook from his car and making several allegations regarding an earlier incident at a Jaora hotel. He claimed that a video had been recorded at the hotel and that he had been framed.

After learning about the incident through the livestream, police began searching for him. He later drove home, where he collapsed and was taken to a private nursing home before being referred to Ratlam Medical College in critical condition.

Jaora Industrial police SHO Sumit Mishra said police were alerted through the Facebook live and would take further action after recording the man's statement and examining other facts.

During the livestream, the man alleged that he was forced to remove his 'kurta' while being filmed. He also levelled allegations against social media page administrator Deepak Goriwal and referred to a long-running dispute with his wife.

The woman found with him at the hotel had also consumed poison two days earlier and is undergoing treatment in Ratlam.

Police said the hotel incident, viral video, both poisoning incidents and the allegations are being investigated.