MP's Indira Sagar Power Station Records Highest Daily Indira Sagar Power Station | Representative Image

Narmada Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): This month marked a significant milestone in the glorious 25-year journey of Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation (NHDC) Limited. The Indira Sagar Power Station (1000 MW) has set a new record for maximum hydropower generation of 26.503 million units in a day, a remarkable achievement in the company's history.

The Indira Sagar Power Station and Omkareshwar Power Station have jointly generated 3000 million units of hydroelectricity during the financial year 2024-25. The generation of hydropower at Indira Sagar Power Station has been operating since the financial year 2004-5, making this achievement even more commendable after nearly 20 years of successful commissioning.

Better maintenance of machines and sensitivity to every factor of operation taken care of by the project management have been instrumental in achieving this milestone. NHDC chairman Raj Kumar Chaudhary and managing director Rajiv Jain have congratulated the team for their hard work and professional work style, which has led to this historic achievement.

NHDC Limited, a joint venture of NHPC Limited and the Government of Madhya Pradesh, was established in 2000 and has been supplying 100% of its electricity produced to Madhya Pradesh. The company is also exploring other options for renewable energy production to make the state self-reliant.