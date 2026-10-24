MP's Gwalior Shocker 14-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Nine Times By Neighbour In Suspected Human Sacrifice Attempt; Accused On Run | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old boy was stabbed nine times by his neighbour in a suspected human sacrifice attempt in Gwalior district. The incident occurred in a forest near Goleshwar Hill under the Karhiya police station limits.

The victim, identified as Nishant Rawat, son of Manish Rawat, is a resident of Rithodan village.

According to the family, their neighbour, Vicky Gaur, took Nishant on his motorcycle on the pretext of showing him a religious procession featuring Goddess Durga. However, Gaur allegedly took him to a forest near Goleshwar Hill instead.

Nishant claimed that when he questioned Gaur, the latter told him he intended to sacrifice him before attacking him with a knife.

According to Nishant, Gaur stabbed him four times in the neck and five times on his forehead and other body parts, leaving him unconscious. The family alleged that Gaur fled after his knife broke, believing Nishant had died.

After regaining consciousness, the injured boy managed to reach home in a blood-soaked condition. His family rushed him to a private hospital.

The family approached the superintendent of police's office, demanding strict action. Nishant also alleged that Gaur threatened to sacrifice his brother and another person, identified as Rambaran.

His mother, Poonam Rawat, demanded Gaur's arrest.

Police confirmed that they had registered a case against Gaur and launched a search for him.

Police are investigating the motive and verifying allegations of attempted human sacrifice.