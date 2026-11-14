MP's Famous Bagh Print Goes Global, Khatri Brothers Showcase India's Traditional Handicraft At International Craft Festival In Vietnam | FP photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's traditional Bagh print art has gained international attention at the Global Craft Festival in Hanoi, Vietnam, where artisans from over 40 countries are participating from Nov 13 to 16.

National and international award-winning craftsmen Mohammad Bilal Khatri and Mohammad Arif Khatri from Dhar are representing India through an exhibition of traditional Bagh print products.

The Khatri brothers are showcasing the centuries-old printing technique, featuring natural dyes, plant-based ingredients and traditional teak wood blocks.

Their collection includes mulberry silk, tussar silk and cotton dupattas, scarves, stoles and decorative bamboo mats, specially designed for Vietnamese and international buyers.

According to the artisans, their products have received appreciation from visitors, fashion experts and international delegates.

Following the Vietnam exhibition, the brothers will conduct workshops, live demonstrations and masterclasses on Bagh printing at a university in Singapore on Nov 24 and 25.

Students, professors and fashion designers will learn about traditional block printing, natural dyes and eco-friendly production techniques.

The artisans will subsequently visit Malaysia for discussions with handicraft organisations, fashion brands and potential international buyers.

Speaking from Hanoi, Bilal Khatri expressed happiness over the enthusiastic response from visitors representing different countries.

Arif Khatri said their objective was not merely to sell fabrics but also to showcase India's rich, natural and environmentally friendly handicraft traditions.