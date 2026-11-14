Indore Metro Mishap Claims 80-Year-Old Man's Life After Crane Chain Snaps, Family Alleges Negligence | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 80-year-old man died after a chain attached to a crane engaged in Metro construction work snapped and fell on him while he was walking to a temple under Aerodrome police station limits.

The elderly man sustained serious injuries and later succumbed during treatment at a private hospital. His family has alleged negligence by Metro project staff.

According to the deceased's relative, Vinod Kumar Kasliwal, a resident of Sitashree Building on Airport Road, was walking to a Jain temple in Sadhna Nagar in the morning on October 30.

Meanwhile, a crane deployed at the Metro construction site was lifting a pipe when its chain suddenly snapped and fell on Kasliwal, who was passing underneath. He suffered serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment.

Kasliwal was a retired employee of the Government of India Press. His family has accused the Metro project staff of negligence and alleged that adequate safety measures were not in place at the construction site.

Police initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and sent the body for autopsy.

Previous accidents linked to Metro construction

October 4: Trader dies after crashing into Metro divider

Two-wheeler-borne trader Kamal Waghela died after crashing into a divider placed for the Metro project in the Aerodrome police station area.

He was rushed to MY Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries. His family alleged that the construction agency had failed to install proper signboards and reflective indicators around the divider.

June 21: Concrete debris falls on BMW car

Concrete debris from an under-construction Metro track fell onto a road in the Vijay Nagar police station area, hitting a BMW car and severely damaging it. No one travelling in the car was injured.

The incident raised concerns over safety measures at the Metro construction site.

June 11: Iron pipe pierces IMC worker's chest, kills him

Thirty-year-old Manoj Chandel, an Indore Municipal Corporation employee, died after an iron pipe installed for the Metro project pierced his chest in the Aerodrome police station area.

He was returning home on his motorcycle around 2 am after completing his duty when a speeding car allegedly caused him to lose balance.

He fell onto the sharp edge of the pipe railing and died on the spot. His family alleged that the Metro authorities had failed to ensure adequate safety arrangements at the site.