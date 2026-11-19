MP's Districts, Tehsils And Blocks Under Review As Commission Plans Administrative Restructuring For Public Convenience | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): SN Mishra, chairman of the MP Administrative Units Reorganisation Commission, said the commission’s priority is to ensure public convenience and administrative efficiency through its report.

He said determining the size and structure of administrative units requires consideration of geographical conditions, population, land area, public expectations and administrative facilities.

Mishra noted that past district boundary reorganisations had created difficulties for citizens when entire blocks or tehsils were excluded from a single administrative unit, making district headquarters difficult to access.

This time, boundaries of tehsils, blocks, subdivisions and districts will be examined together to ensure easier access to administrative services.

Mishra was addressing district administrative officers at the collector’s office on Wednesday. Commission member Mukesh Shukla, secretary Akshay Singh, district panchayat CEO Himanshu Prajapati and officials and representatives of concerned departments attended the meeting.

Mishra outlined the commission’s objectives, scope, procedures and key themes for reorganisation.

He clarified that the commission is not concerned with delimitation of Legislative Assembly or Lok Sabha constituencies. Its mandate is to reorganise administrative units, including divisions, districts, subdivisions, tehsils, development blocks and 'janpads', while strengthening their administrative frameworks.

He said the commission had already conducted district-level meetings in 51 districts, with Indore becoming the 52nd district to host such a meeting.

Commission invites suggestions on four key areas for reorganisation

Mishra said the commission is seeking suggestions on four areas: changes to existing administrative boundaries; guiding principles and criteria for creating future administrative units; organisational structures, including cadre and post structures; and improving the efficiency and skills of officials and staff.

He emphasised that clear criteria based on population, land area, geographical conditions, administrative facilities and public expectations must guide the creation of new administrative units in future.

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