MP's Dhar Woman Dies After Allegedly Consuming Poison, Family Alleges ₹10 Lakh Dowry Demand, Assault And Injuries On Body | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A 33-year-old married woman, Sapna, died after allegedly consuming poison, while her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and raised questions over injuries noticed on her body. Police have assured a thorough investigation.

Sapna, wife of Jitendra and a resident of Maheshwar Road in Dhamnod, was taken to the government hospital around 6:50 am on Monday.

After initial treatment, she was referred to Indore, where she died during treatment. Her post-mortem was conducted there.

Her sister Anjali Malviya alleged that Sapna had faced dowry harassment for nearly 10 years. She claimed the family was asked to pay Rs 10 lakh for a new house and had already paid Rs 5 lakh.

Anjali also alleged that Jitendra assaulted Sapna about a month ago, causing injuries to her hands and legs.

She said Sapna stayed with her paternal in-laws in Indore for around 20-25 days after a family discussion. Her husband brought her back to Dhamnod two days before her death.

The family alleged they were informed about the death around 2 pm, but were denied entry to the house. They later found the body at Dhamnod Community Health Centre and noticed injuries on her limbs and head.

CHC doctor Kartik Singh Chauhan said the body was brought around 7-8 pm and kept in a freezer at the family’s request.

Dhamnod police station in-charge Santosh Yadav said the family had been heard and the matter would be thoroughly investigated. The allegations have not yet been independently established.