MP’s Dhar Villagers Demand Paved Road To Historic Bagh Caves As Muddy Route Hinders Access | FP photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers living near the historic Bagh Caves have demanded construction of a paved road and improvement in basic amenities, saying poor connectivity continues to affect daily life and access to the heritage site.

Residents said there is no proper paved road from Bagheshwari Temple towards the Buddhist caves and nearby settlements.

During the rainy season, the route becomes muddy and develops potholes, making movement difficult.

They also complained of inadequate access to health facilities, clean drinking water and electricity.

According to villagers, ambulances often cannot reach some settlements because of the poor road, forcing families to carry patients to the main road during emergencies.

Residents said tourists, researchers and devotees visiting the Bagh Caves and nearby religious sites also face difficulties because of the condition of the approach route.

Villagers and local representatives said repeated requests have been made to the administration for road construction, but the problem remains unresolved.

Former sarpanch Sardar Singh Katare had also raised the issue through letters and meetings with senior officials and public representatives, according to the villagers.

Residents have urged the district administration and state government to begin road construction from Bagheshwari Temple towards the Buddhist caves at the earliest.