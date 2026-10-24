MP’s Dhar Villagers Block Rajgarh-Kukshi Road Over Woman Doctor’s Transfer, BJP Leaders Stuck In Hour-Long Traffic Jam | FP photo

DHAR/BAGH (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers, Congress workers, and members of the Jais organisation blocked the Rajgarh-Kukshi road on Saturday to protest the transfer of Dr Yatna Jain from Tanda Hospital and demand permanent specialist doctors.

The blockade lasted about an hour, leaving long queues of vehicles on both sides.

BJP state minister Jaideep Patel and rural BJP district president Chanchal Patidar, travelling to the Chief Minister's programme, were caught in the jam and later took another route.

Villagers said Dr Jain had been providing timely treatment to patients from several surrounding rural areas and feared her transfer would affect medical services, despite two other doctors being posted at the hospital.

Tanda police station in-charge Baldev Mujalda reached the spot with his team and cleared the road.

Bagh BMO Dr Nitin Srivastava met the protesters, accepted their memorandum and assured them that their demands would be forwarded to senior authorities.

Srivastava said Dr Jain had been transferred, on state government instructions, to her original posting at Ringnod. He added that two contractual women doctors were currently serving at Tanda Hospital.