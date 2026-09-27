MP’s Dhar Students Wait 5 Months For Uniforms As ₹600 Assistance Remains Pending | FP photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Five months into the 2026-27 academic session, students of several government schools are attending classes in regular clothes as they are yet to receive uniforms or financial assistance for purchasing them in Dhar district.

Parents said neither have uniforms been distributed nor has the amount meant for them been deposited in their bank accounts. Many have approached schools seeking answers from teachers over the delay.

The government provides Rs 600 annually for two pairs of uniforms to students from Classes 1 to 8 in government schools. Earlier, uniforms were prepared through self-help groups associated with the Rural Livelihood Mission.

For the past two years, however, the government has been transferring Rs 600 to parents' bank accounts for purchasing two pairs of uniforms.

Parents said the prolonged delay was creating concern among children. They pointed out that while students in private schools attend classes in uniforms, children from financially weaker families studying in government schools have to attend in regular clothes.

According to government data cited in the report, more than one lakh students study in around 4,000 primary and secondary schools across Dhar district.

Parents and students are now awaiting clarity on whether the government will distribute ready-made uniforms or transfer the assistance to bank accounts.

District Education Centre project coordinator Abhishek Yadav said no clear guidelines regarding uniforms had been received from the government so far.

"It is difficult to say whether the students will get the uniforms ready-made or the amount will be deposited in the bank accounts of the students' parents," Yadav said, adding that the amount would probably be transferred to parents' accounts.