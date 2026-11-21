MP’s Dhar Shivers As Northern Winds Intensify Winter Chill, Night Temperature Drops To 13°C; Fog Engulfs Highways, Colder Days Ahead | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Snowfall in the northern hill states has brought a noticeable change in weather across Dhar district. The minimum night temperature has dropped to around 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum daytime temperature remains between 27 and 28 degrees, creating a significant difference of 14 to 15 degrees.

Light to moderate fog covered the city and surrounding rural areas during early morning hours, reducing visibility.

Vehicle drivers on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway, Mandu Road and other highways had to drive slowly with headlights on. Morning walkers were also seen wearing woollens, jackets and mufflers.

As temperatures fall further after sunset, markets witnessed an early decline in activity. Bonfires have been lit at bus stands and major intersections.

Demand for woollen clothes, blankets and shawls has also increased. Mandu has seen increased tourist movement as visitors enjoy the breezy weather.

Meanwhile, doctors have reported an increase in patients with cold, cough and viral fever. They have advised children and elderly people to protect themselves from cold winds.

The weather department has forecast dry conditions for the next four to five days, with night temperatures likely to decline further.

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