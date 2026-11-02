MP's Dhar Sees Ruckus At Tribal Girls' Hostel As Superintendent And CDPO In-Charge Allegedly Clash, Police Launch Probe |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute between Adivasi Junior Girls' Hostel superintendent Kala Chauhan and Women and Child Development Department CDPO in-charge Rajkumari Thakur allegedly turned physical on Sunday, prompting a police complaint and an investigation.

The incident occurred while girls at the hostel were preparing rangoli for the Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day programme. A video purportedly showing the altercation has also surfaced.

Chauhan alleged that Thakur assaulted her during an argument at the hostel. She further alleged that some girls staying at the hostel were also assaulted during the incident.

Following the altercation, Chauhan went to Dharampuri police station along with the hostel girls and lodged a complaint, seeking action. The allegations have also raised concerns over the safety of students staying at the hostel.

According to Chauhan, preparations were underway for the Nov 1 Foundation Day programme when Thakur arrived at the hostel. An argument between the two allegedly escalated into a physical confrontation, and they reportedly exchanged blows.

Police have begun an inquiry based on the complaint. Investigators are expected to examine the video and record statements of the persons concerned before taking further action.

Police said any subsequent legal action would be based on the video footage, complaints and statements of both sides.

The allegations have not yet been independently established, and the matter remains under investigation.