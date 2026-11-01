Indore To Host RSS All-India Executive Council Meeting From November 2, Mohan Bhagwat And 408 Functionaries To Discuss Global And Domestic Outreach | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The top brass of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), including RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat, will chalk out an action plan to expand its domestic and global outreach during the three-day meeting of the All India Executive Council in Indore from November 2 to 4.

The RSS leadership will review the response to programmes organised across India and abroad during its centenary year and formulate future strategies.

The council is meeting in Indore after 26 years. Its previous meeting was held at Keshav Vidyapeeth in 2000.

The RSS completed 100 years of its foundation on Vijayadashami this year. During its centenary celebrations, the organisation conducted cultural and social programmes across the country, reaching different sections of society.

Briefing the media on Saturday, RSS all-India publicity chief (Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh) Sunil Ambekar said Bhagwat would attend all three days of the meeting.

Ambekar said the meeting would assess programmes and initiatives undertaken between Vijayadashami 2025 and Vijayadashami 2026. Discussions would focus on public response, expansion of organisational activities and future plans. Around 408 functionaries from across the country are expected to participate.

Expansion of RSS work and societal participation on focus

Currently, 1,01,151 daily shakhas (branches) of the RSS operate across the country, with more than 13,000 new shakhas established since October last year.

The council will evaluate achievements and experiences from the three-year expansion plan formulated ahead of the centenary celebrations. It will also examine public participation and identify opportunities to strengthen the organisation's reach.

Draw plan on women & youth

Women played a significant role in door-to-door outreach campaigns, major public gatherings and Hindu conferences organised during the centenary celebrations. Young men and women also participated enthusiastically in programmes held in rural areas, university campuses and other locations.

The RSS leadership will consider their aspirations, suggestions and concerns while planning future initiatives. Discussions will also cover issues affecting the nation and society, with emphasis on greater participation of women and youth in the organisation's outreach activities.