MP’s Dhar Police Detect 6,700 Kg Cannabis Crop Worth Up To ₹30 Crore In 48-Hour Drone Surveillance Operation | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar police have detected around 6,700 kg, or 67 quintals, of alleged illegal cannabis cultivation in the Manawar police station area during a 48-hour drone surveillance operation under Operation 'Prahar'. Police estimated the crop's value at Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore.

The operation is being conducted under SP Sachin Sharma and ASP Vijay Dabar to identify cannabis cultivation concealed in forests, remote hilly areas, fields and natural vegetation.

Police said drones are being used for aerial surveys of locations difficult to access on foot. Teams are then sent to identified sites for verification, raids and further legal action.

The surveillance and search operation has continued for the past 48 hours in the Manawar police station area, with police teams carrying out raids at locations flagged through drone monitoring.

Dhar police said Operation 'Prahar' will continue against the cultivation, production, sale and transportation of illegal drugs.

Police have also appealed to residents to report suspected drug-related activity and said the identity of informants will be kept confidential.

The source also described the exercise as Madhya Pradesh's biggest operation using high-tech drone technology.