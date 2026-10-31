Indore Court Sentences Retired Army Man To Life Imprisonment For Killing Shopkeeper Over TV Repair Delay |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 48-year-old retired Army personnel has been sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting dead an electronics shopkeeper following an argument over a delay in repairing his television.

The First Additional Sessions Court in Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) pronounced the judgment, sentencing the accused, Jaideep Singh Parihar, to life imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to deputy director of prosecution Ashish Kumar Khare, the first additional sessions judge, Dr Preeti Shrivastava, convicted the accused, a resident of Laxmi Vihar Colony, Mhow. Special public prosecutor Mahendra Singh Mujalde represented the prosecution.

The incident took place on Sep 12, 2022, at an electronics shop in Gokulganj, Mhow.

According to the prosecution, complainant Vikas Agrawal had visited his elder brother Nilesh Agrawal's shop when the accused arrived on a grey Activa scooter at around 3.45 pm.

Parihar questioned Nilesh about a television that had allegedly been kept at the shop for repairs for two months. Nilesh explained that he had been unwell and the shop had remained closed, delaying the repair.

The disagreement escalated when Parihar allegedly began abusing Nilesh. When the shopkeeper objected, the accused took out his revolver and fired four to five rounds at him.

One bullet struck Nilesh near his left eye, and another hit his chest, while the remaining shots hit the ground. The accused fled the spot after the shooting.

Vikas and his mother, Usha Agrawal, witnessed the incident but could not intervene due to fear.

Nilesh was taken to Mewada Hospital in Kishanganj, where he died during treatment. Following the incident, Mhow police registered a murder case and arrested the accused after investigation.

Given the seriousness of the crime, the case was classified as a heinous and sensitive case and reviewed monthly by the deputy director of prosecution.

The prosecution examined 13 witnesses and presented the evidence before the court. After considering the arguments and evidence, the court found Parihar guilty and awarded him life imprisonment.