MP's Dhar Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Harassing Estranged Wife Through Fake Instagram Accounts | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a man for allegedly harassing his wife and her family by creating two fake Instagram accounts and sending obscene messages and objectionable photographs. Police also seized two Android mobile phones allegedly used in the offence.

The suspect, identified as Ankit Kasera (30) of Vivekananda Colony in Jaora, Ratlam district.

According to police, the woman lodged a complaint at Manawar police station, alleging that an unidentified person was sending abusive messages and objectionable photographs through fake Instagram accounts.

During investigation, Manawar police, assisted by Dhar Cyber Cell, traced the accounts to Kasera using technical evidence.

Police said the suspect is the complainant's husband and a dowry harassment case between them is pending before a Manawar court. Investigators suspect he created the accounts to pressure and defame his wife amid the ongoing dispute.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of SP Sachin Sharma, ASP Vijay Dawar, SDOP Ramsingh Rathore and Inspector Rajesh Yadav.

Head Constable Aamir Ansari, constables Jitendra Kushwaha, Kamal Solanki and Prashant, and Head Constables Sarvesh and Mukesh assisted the investigation. Kasera was produced before a court, while further investigation continues.

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