MP’s Dhar & Neemuch Mark 100th Edition Of Fit India Sunday On Cycle With Rallies Promoting Fitness & Drug-Free Lifestyle | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A cycling rally was organised at the Sports Authority of India Training Centre, Dhar, on Sunday to mark the 100th edition of Fit India Sunday on Cycle.

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur, MLA Neena Verma and collector Rajeev Meena flagged off the rally. Superintendent of police Sachin Sharma, athletes, students, and My Bharat volunteers participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering, Thakur said healthy citizens were the foundation of a developed India. She emphasised the importance of physical fitness alongside economic prosperity and urged youth to stay away from drugs, follow traffic rules and incorporate exercise into their daily routines.

Verma encouraged participants to focus on fitness and spread awareness against drug addiction.

The event, themed "India Ready for the Olympics", promoted regular physical activity and healthy lifestyles. The 100th edition was organised across all districts and 100 key locations nationwide.

Launched on Dec 17, 2024, from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi with approximately 500 cyclists, the initiative has witnessed nearly four million participants across 100 editions.

Cycling activities are currently organised weekly at approximately 10,000 locations nationwide, while more than 6,000 Fit India Namo Cycling Clubs have been established.

The initiative also promotes Olympic values, environmental protection, women's empowerment, national unity and a drug-free lifestyle.

CRPF marks 100th edition of ‘Sunday on Cycles’

NEEMUCH: A cycle rally was organised at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Group Centre, Neemuch, to mark the 100th edition of the ‘Sunday on Cycles’ initiative under the Government of India’s Fit India Movement. Deputy Inspector General of police Surendra Kumar flagged off the rally.

Officers and personnel from various CRPF establishments and battalions participated in the rally, carrying the national tricolour and the message of physical fitness was on song.

The rally commenced at the Mehta Stadium and concluded at the CRPF Shopping Complex, passing through Mehta Gate, PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gurudwara Square, Kamal Chowk, Fawwara Chowk and Sardar Gate.

Group centre commandant Pramod Kumar Sahu, chief medical officer Dr Gopal Gupta and other officers attended the event. Deputy commandant Shailendra Thorecha served as the nodal officer. Participants pledged to incorporate regular cycling, exercise and physical activities into their daily routines.

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