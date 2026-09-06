MP’s Dhar Gears Up For Baba Dharnath’s Royal Procession On Monday; Palanquin To Leave Dhareshwar Temple At 4 PM | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The traditional royal procession of Baba Dharnath will be taken out in Dhar on Monday, with the palanquin scheduled to leave Dhareshwar Mahadev Temple at 4 pm.

Before the procession, Lord Dhareshwar will be worshipped according to rituals, followed by a guard of honour by police. Youths from the Manjhi community will carry the palanquin through the city.

The procession will pass through Chhatripal Square, Hatwara, Pipli Bazaar, Anand Chowpatty, Dhanmandi, Kashyap Bhavan, Bakhtawar Marg, Mohan Talkies, Utawad Gate, Senapati Marg, Pattha Chowpatty, Nalcha Gate, Pau Chowpatty, Rajwada and Shanigali before returning to the temple.

Security arrangements reviewed

Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena and SP Sachin Sharma inspected the temple and procession route and reviewed security arrangements.

ASP Anand Tiwari and other police personnel will be deployed, with special vigil in crowded and sensitive areas. Traffic arrangements will also be made according to the procession route.

Shri Dharma Sthan Rakshak Mandal offered ceremonial clothes to Lord Dharnath ahead of Baba Dharnath's traditional city procession.

Mandal president Sharad Vijayvargiya led the ceremony with temple priests Avinash Dubey, Babli Dubey and Kanishka Dubey and committee members.

Mandal secretary Ajay Dr Manohar Singh Thakur said preparations for the procession have been completed. Cymbal, tambourine and 'damru' groups will lead the procession, while tableaux and 'akharas' will follow the palanquin.