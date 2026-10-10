MP's Dhar Court Rejects Closure Report In 2017 Robbery Case, Flags Alleged Evidence Tampering And Police Lapses | Representative image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A local court has rejected the police closure report in a 2017 robbery case from Tawlai village in Dharampuri and made serious observations over the handling of the investigation.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Vivek Jain criticised the role of then station in-charge Kushal Singh Rawat and investigating officer ASI Prakash Sarode, citing alleged inaction, dishonesty and irregularities in the probe.

The case relates to a Dec 16, 2017, robbery at Shankarlal Jaiswal's house, where 10 to 12 persons allegedly assaulted the couple and fled with jewellery, cash and mobile phones.

During the hearing, the court noted that despite medical reports showing injuries, no assault case was registered. It also observed that the statement of Jaiswal's wife, a key witness, had not been recorded.

The proceedings further brought out alleged tampering with statements in the case diary.

The then 'mukhrir' testified that the FIR had been prepared by a computer operator on the station in-charge's directions and did not carry his signature.

The closure report, prepared three months after the incident, was submitted to court only in April 2025.

The court directed the current station in-charge to appoint a new investigating officer within 15 days and submit a fresh probe report within 30 days.

It also warned of further legal action if departmental action was not taken against those found responsible.