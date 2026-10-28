MP's Dhar Collector Orders Crackdown On Wrong-Side Driving, Helmetless Riders In Pithampur, Sets 40 Kmph Speed Limit | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena directed officials to intensify road safety measures in Pithampur, including fixing the speed limit at 40 kmph, denying fuel to helmetless two-wheeler riders and taking strict action against wrong-side driving.

The directions were issued during a District Road Safety Committee meeting at Pithampur Municipality Hall on Wednesday. MLA Neena Verma, SP Sachin Sharma and officials of concerned departments attended.

Sharma said heavy vehicular pressure, drunk driving and delays in providing medical aid during the golden hour were major causes of fatalities. Two new black spots have been identified in the Pithampur industrial area.

Verma called for using toll funds for road safety improvements, repairing speed breakers, removing encroachments and ensuring adequate ambulance services.

She also sought checks on underage driving and driving licences and publicity for the 'Rahveer Yojana'.

Meena directed departments to submit proposals for traffic improvements and ensure better coordination of ambulances, fire safety and emergency resources.

After the meeting, Meena and Sharma inspected Mahindra Bridge on the Mhow-Neemuch four-lane and the under-construction Indorama flyover.

Meena ordered corrective measures at the accident site, faster flyover construction and better management of diverted heavy vehicles.