MP’s Dhar Chinese Manjha Strikes Again As 13-Year-Old Boy Suffers Deep Neck Cut, Gets Five Stitches | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy suffered a deep cut on his neck after coming into contact with banned nylon kite string while travelling on a motorcycle with his grandmother and younger brother near Bandi Chhod Baba Dargah in Dhar on Sunday.

The injured, identified as Altamas Khan, a class 8 student from Dabri locality in the district, was heading to the Dargah when a nylon string, hanging across the road, entangled around his neck.

The sharp string caused a deep wound, resulting in heavy bleeding. The motorcycle skidded as the rider applied the brakes, throwing all three onto the road. Altamas also sustained injuries to his arms and legs.

Family member Javed Khan said Altamas was immediately taken to a private hospital in Dhar, where he got five stitches to his neck. His condition was reported stable and he underwent treatment.

Previous incidents raise concerns

The incident has revived memories of similar accidents during Makar Sankranti in January 2024.

On Jan 14, 2024, seven-year-old Kanishk Chauhan died after a Chinese kite string slit his throat near Hatwada intersection while he was travelling with his father on a motorcycle.

A day earlier, on Jan 13, a 65-year-old man sustained serious injuries and required ICU admission, while a four-and-a-half-year-old child received 10 stitches on his face.

Despite earlier assurances of strict action following these incidents, the continued use and alleged clandestine sale of banned nylon string have raised questions about enforcement and public safety.

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