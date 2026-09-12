MP’s Dhar Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal Reviews ₹267-Crore Medical College, Orders Faster Construction And Timely Completion | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal on Friday directed officials to accelerate construction of the medical college in Dhar and complete the project within the stipulated timeframe, while stressing quality and regular monitoring of the work.

Barnwal, accompanied by CM Mohan Yadav’s secretary Dr Sudam Khade, inspected the medical college construction site and a girls' residential complex under the Mukhyamantri Jan Vishwas Abhiyan 2026.

At the medical college site, Barnwal reviewed the work plan and progress and expressed displeasure that construction had not commenced at the expected pace. He directed officials to ensure both speed and quality.

The medical college, hospital, hostel and staff quarters are being constructed on 25 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 267 crore.

The complex comprises five blocks and includes a six-storey college building, seven-storey hospital and nine-storey hostel and staff quarters. The medical college is being developed as a 'G+7' structure.

Earlier, Barnwal interacted with Class 12 Arts and Mathematics students at the girls' residential complex, asking about studies, activities and career aspirations. He also asked History questions and discussed his journey in administrative services.

Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena, SP Sachin Sharma, assistant commissioner, Tribal Affairs Department, Parul Vyas Jain and CMHO Dr Anita Singare were present.