MP's Dhar Cement Works Showcases Water Conservation Model At National Seminar | FP photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar Cement Works showcased its integrated water management and eco-friendly mining initiatives at a national seminar on "Integrated Water Management" held at a private university in Indore.

Dhar Cement Works Head Nitesh Nirala attended the seminar as the chief guest and highlighted the company's water conservation practices in his keynote address.

Nirala said water conservation remains one of the most critical challenges and requires collective efforts by the government, industries, academic institutions and society.

He said Dhar Cement Works has constructed several check dams within its mining area as part of its integrated water management strategy. Under the company's CSR initiatives, it has also built 17 check dams in surrounding villages.

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Nirala said these initiatives have helped raise groundwater levels in Manawar and nearby areas, improving water availability while supporting groundwater recharge and environmental sustainability.

Institution of Engineers-India Chairperson Jagdish Singhal, Dr Jagdish Garg, water scientists, experts, academicians and professionals attended the seminar.

They appreciated Dhar Cement Works' initiatives and said the model could serve as an example for industries across the country.