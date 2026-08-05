Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Announces Smart Toilet At District Court Complex | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Tuesday inspected the district court premises and announced the construction of a modern smart toilet to improve civic amenities at the busy public facility.

During the inspection, Bhargav reviewed the available facilities and interacted with office-bearers of the Indore District Advocates' Association.

He directed Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials to restart the closed drinking water kiosk and undertake immediate repairs of damaged paver blocks and roads on the premises.

Bhargav said a large number of advocates, litigants and citizens visit the court every day, making proper maintenance of basic amenities essential. He said the smart toilet would further improve facilities at the complex.

During an interaction with advocates, Bhargav said the municipal council was fulfilling its commitments in a phased manner and planning development works keeping Indore's requirements over the next 25 years in mind.

"Indore is currently going through a phase of transformation," Bhargav said, adding that ongoing infrastructure projects could cause temporary inconvenience but would help make the city more modern and organised.

He said the civic body was working to improve roads, drinking water, sanitation, street lighting, traffic management and other public facilities.

Indore District Advocates' Association president Rakesh Pal said it was the first time that advocates had no complaints regarding sanitation or other civic amenities related to the IMC. He appreciated the civic body's work under Bhargav's leadership.

Association members also raised issues concerning the revenue department, electricity, sanitation, roads and other facilities. Bhargav directed officials to take necessary action and resolve the issues at the earliest.