MP’s Dhar BJP Rift Widens As MLA Kalu Singh Thakur Announces Hunger Strike Against Union Minister Savitri Thakur

Dhar BJP Rift Widens As MLA Kalu Singh Thakur Announces Hunger Strike Against Union Minister Savitri Thakur | Representative image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Kalu Singh Thakur, representing the Dharampuri assembly constituency, has announced an indefinite hunger strike from Oct 9 over public grievances in Dhamnod and issues related to the municipal council.

A rift has surfaced within the Dhar district unit of the BJP following a public confrontation between Dhamnod MLA Kalu Singh Thakur and Dhar MP and Union minister Savitri Thakur.

Kalu Singh Thakur levelled several allegations against Union minister Savitri Thakur, accusing her of stalling local development projects and preventing the transfer of the Dhamnod chief municipal officer (CMO).

Stating that development work in the district remains incomplete, he expressed frustration that party leadership and senior officials have failed to address his grievances despite multiple representations.

He added that he is willing to sit on a protest outside the Union minister's residence if the situation remains unresolved.

Responding to the allegations, Union minister Savitri Thakur rejected the charges, stating that development projects are actively being implemented under the central government.

Clarifying that she has no role in the transfer or court proceedings concerning the civic official, she invited the MLA to her residence to discuss the matter.

MLA and leader of the opposition Umang Singar also weighed in. He said, "The minister does not listen to the MLA, the officers do not listen to the MLA, and the Chief Minister does not listen to anyone. A circus is going on in Madhya Pradesh right now."