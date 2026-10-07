MP’s Dhar BJP Rift Ends As MLA Kalu Singh Thakur Calls Off Protest Against Savitri Thakur | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The dispute between Dharampuri BJP MLA Kalu Singh Thakur and Dhar MP and Union Minister of State, Savitri Thakur, ended in Bhopal after the party leadership intervened.

Kalu Singh had announced a protest outside Savitri's residence on Oct 9, alleging that she was obstructing development work. The dispute centred on Dhamnod Municipality CMO Maya Mandalloi's transfer.

According to the copy, Savitri had earlier written regarding cancellation of the transfer but later said it should not be cancelled. Mandalloi subsequently approached the High Court and obtained a stay.

The matter reached the BJP leadership, where state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal intervened. In the presence of CM Mohan Yadav, Kalu Singh apologised and agreed not to make such statements to the media.

The CM instructed the principal secretary to examine the CMO matter.

Maya said she had obtained a High Court stay and claimed no political leader had any role in it.

Kalu Singh was elected Dharampuri MLA in 2013. He did not get the party ticket in 2018 but returned as MLA after winning in 2023.

Farmers from Dahi protest over compensation in Kukshi

DAHI: Farmers from Dahi, under the leadership of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, continued their protest outside the Narmada Development Division No 16 office in Kukshi on Wednesday, demanding compensation as per an earlier written assurance.

Farmers said they had been visiting the office for three months over their demands and had earlier staged a 24-day protest outside the tehsil office.

They said tehsildar Lalita Gadaria and executive engineer Pradeep Ujala had given written assurances of 200% compensation for towers and 30% for corridors.

However, farmers alleged they are currently receiving 85% compensation for towers and 15% for corridors. They also claimed compensation for trees, wells and houses was not being determined according to prescribed guidelines.

The organisation said farmers had also protested at Dahi Mandi but their concerns were not addressed.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh demanded implementation of the written assurance and said the agitation would continue until the farmers' demands were resolved satisfactorily.