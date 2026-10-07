Bhagirathpura Tragedy Haunts Indore’s Palda As Residents Bring ‘Contaminated’ Water To IMC | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Months after 36 people reportedly died following consumption of contaminated tap water in Bhagirathpura, residents of Palda reached the IMC Jan Sunwai on Tuesday carrying bottles of dirty water allegedly being supplied in their area.

Led by Leader of Opposition in the Indore Municipal Corporation Sonila Mimrot and Ward 75 corporator Kunal Solanki, residents expressed fear of a Bhagirathpura-like tragedy if the problem was not addressed promptly.

Mimrot alleged that several parts of Indore were receiving contaminated water and accused the civic body of relying on paperwork instead of resolving ground-level issues.

Solanki said residents had brought water samples to highlight the seriousness of the problem. “If the system does not improve, we will ask officials to drink this water,” he said.

Officials assure inspection

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashish Pathak said engineers had recently carried out repair work on a pipeline in Palda, which could have temporarily affected water quality.

He said IMC supplies water only after regular sampling and testing. Officials would inspect the area at night and resume supply only after completing an investigation, he added.