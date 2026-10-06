Daily Water-Saving Habits Key To Indore’s Long-Term Water Security, Say Experts | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water conservation must become a daily habit rather than remain confined to awareness campaigns, experts said at the conclusion of the Indore Management Association (IMA) Women Forum’s ‘Beyond the Drop’ Water Conservation Challenge on Monday.

Dr Dilip Wagela, former senior scientist with the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, and business automation expert Sushma Nandi were part of the jury that evaluated ideas on usefulness, innovation and practicality.

Dr Nupur Thanvi suggested simple household measures, including installing ultrasonic water-level monitoring systems in tanks to prevent overflow, running washing machines only with full loads and reusing laundry wastewater for floor cleaning and other purposes.

She also stressed teaching children to identify leaking taps, avoid unnecessary water use and conserve water while gardening, saying such habits could foster a lasting culture of conservation within families.

Rishika Kevat proposed smart water meters, water-saving accounts and reward mechanisms to encourage households to track consumption and reuse water. She also suggested reusing wastewater from RO systems and air conditioners.

Experts said collective household-level efforts could significantly strengthen Indore’s long-term water security.