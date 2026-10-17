MP's Dhar ₹1,353 Crore Dahi Irrigation Project To Benefit 1.26 Lakh Farmers Across 126 Villages | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Rs 1,353.18-crore Dahi Micro-Lift Irrigation Project is set to provide irrigation facilities to 126 villages across Dhar and Aalirajpur districts, benefiting approximately 1.26 lakh farmers. Construction was completed on June 30, 2026, and testing is underway.

The project will supply irrigation water to around 47,000 hectares of agricultural land, supporting Rabi crops and reducing farmers' dependence on rainfall.

Water will be lifted from the Narmada River near Katarkheda village and transported to fields through an underground pressurised pipeline network.

The infrastructure includes five pump houses, approximately 58 kilometres of rising mains and 3,475 kilometres of distribution pipelines. The project will cover Kukshi, Dahi, Jobat, Sondwa and Aalirajpur tehsils.

Farmers are expected to benefit from improved irrigation for wheat, gram, vegetables and fodder crops.

The initiative is also expected to encourage crop diversification, increase agricultural production and strengthen the rural economy, particularly in tribal-dominated areas.

The project requires 58.87 megawatts of electricity, with power supply arrangements involving substations in Kukshi and Jobat.

The executing agency will maintain the project for five years after construction, ensuring continued operation of the irrigation system.