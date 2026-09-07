MP’s Dewas Student Among 7 Killed In Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse | Google

Dewas–Delhi Building Collapse News: A second-year B.Com student from Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas was among seven people killed in the Delhi Satya Niketan building collapse. The body of the student, identified as Arpit, was recovered from the debris on Monday morning following an extensive rescue operation at the Satya Niketan PG building collapse site. Arpit had returned home for the festival before travelling back to Delhi on September 5. His family rushed to Delhi after learning about the tragedy.

Dewas student Arpit was studying in Delhi and staying at a paying guest accommodation in Delhi Satya Niketan, near Moti Bagh. According to his family, he had travelled back to the national capital after spending time at home in Dewas.

A relative of the Dewas student killed in Delhi building collapsed said one of Arpit’s friends informed the family about the building collapse. The family subsequently tried contacting him, but his mobile phone was unreachable.

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh: The body of Arpit, a second-year https://t.co/dFiMICBsty student from Dewas who was trapped under the debris after a building collapsed in Delhi, was recovered this morning. His father confirmed his identity. Arpit had returned home for Raksha Bandhan and… pic.twitter.com/kigzGrzxIC — IANS (@ians_india) September 7, 2026

“One of his friends informed us that the building had collapsed, and he had also informed the family. When we tried calling him, his phone was no longer reachable,” the relative said.

Dewas Student Killed In Delhi, Family Rush

After receiving information about the Satya Niketan building collapse and failing to contact Arpit, his family rushed from Dewas to Delhi. They reached the national capital late Sunday night and began searching for him.

The family visited hospitals and the Delhi building collapse site in an attempt to locate Arpit. Their search ended tragically on Monday after rescue teams recovered his body from beneath the debris.

The Dewas student’s death in the Delhi building collapse has left his family grieving, as rescue operations and investigations surrounding the Satya Niketan tragedy continue.