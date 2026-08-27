600 Kg Sweets Made With Analogue Mawa Seized In MP's Dewas Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan 2026 | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Dewas administration seized around 600 kg of sweets allegedly made using banned analogue mawa during inspections at two sweet shops ahead of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday.

Samples of the mawa and sweets were collected and sent to a laboratory for testing.

A video of the inspection has surfaced on social media, showing officials collecting mawa and sweets from the shops during the action. The footage shows workers gathering the products and taking samples for testing.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh: The Food Department and administration seized a large quantity of banned analogue mawa and sweets made from it during inspections at two shops ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Around 600 kg of sweets were found, and samples were collected for testing



(26.08.2026) pic.twitter.com/D2Tpa1x9bm — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2026

The action was carried out by a joint team of the Food Department and administration as part of a special drive ordered by the Collector to check the quality of food items before the festival.

Officials had received complaints about the use of banned analogue mawa to prepare and sell sweets in the city. Following the complaints, the team inspected two sweet shops and found analogue mawa and sweets made from it.

Madhya Pradesh -



Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, Dewas administration seizes large amount of sweets and banned 'analog' mawa; warehouse of outlet named 'Jodhpur Sweets' sealed. pic.twitter.com/OGdg4z4nzw — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) August 27, 2026

The team collected samples of the mawa and sweets for testing. Further action will be taken against the shop owners after the test reports are received.

Special drive ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Naib Tehsildar Kapil Gurjar said the administration had started the special drive to ensure the quality and purity of food items during the festival season.

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh: Tehsildar Kapil Gurjar says, "Ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival, and as per the instructions of the Collector, action is being taken against sweets made from banned analogue mawa..."



(26.08.2026) pic.twitter.com/6mumeTKfTG — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2026

He said inspections were being carried out at sweet shops and other places selling food items. The officials said action against the concerned shopkeepers would be taken as per the rules based on the laboratory reports.