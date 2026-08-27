600 Kg Sweets Made With Analogue Mawa Seized In MP's Dewas Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan 2026 | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Dewas administration seized around 600 kg of sweets allegedly made using banned analogue mawa during inspections at two sweet shops ahead of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday.
Samples of the mawa and sweets were collected and sent to a laboratory for testing.
A video of the inspection has surfaced on social media, showing officials collecting mawa and sweets from the shops during the action. The footage shows workers gathering the products and taking samples for testing.
Watch the VIDEO below :
The action was carried out by a joint team of the Food Department and administration as part of a special drive ordered by the Collector to check the quality of food items before the festival.
Officials had received complaints about the use of banned analogue mawa to prepare and sell sweets in the city. Following the complaints, the team inspected two sweet shops and found analogue mawa and sweets made from it.
The team collected samples of the mawa and sweets for testing. Further action will be taken against the shop owners after the test reports are received.
Special drive ahead of Raksha Bandhan
Naib Tehsildar Kapil Gurjar said the administration had started the special drive to ensure the quality and purity of food items during the festival season.
He said inspections were being carried out at sweet shops and other places selling food items. The officials said action against the concerned shopkeepers would be taken as per the rules based on the laboratory reports.