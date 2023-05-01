MP's CA Chordia gets Young Achievers Award in London

Chordia received this prize for her achievements in the fields of social, religious, economic, cultural, and commercial. |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): CA Mayuri Chordia, a Ratlam native, who has been working in London for the last 15 years, has received the 'Young Achievers Award.'

Chordia received this prize for her achievements in the fields of social, religious, economic, cultural, and commercial.

According to information, the medal was recently delivered by MP Sarah Owen in the House of Commons in the United Kingdom. Chordia stated at the ceremony that her ultimate goal is to promote peace, non-violence, love, and harmony to the entire planet, according to a news release released here.

Choradia also attended the Prawasi Bhartiya Sammelan in Indore.