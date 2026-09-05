 MP’s Bhikangaon Road Woes: ₹69 Lakh Project Turns Into Mud Pit, Commuters Forced To Take 14-Km Detour
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MP’s Bhikangaon Road Woes: ₹69 Lakh Project Turns Into Mud Pit, Commuters Forced To Take 14-Km Detour

The under-construction 37.5-km Bhikangaon-Jhirniya road has turned into muddy slush during the monsoon, making travel difficult and raising accident concerns. Residents say commuters are taking a 14-km longer route to avoid bad stretches. PWD officials said construction, suspended for about a week, would resume soon.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 05, 2026, 08:58 PM IST
MP’s Bhikangaon Road Woes: ₹69 Lakh Project Turns Into Mud Pit, Commuters Forced To Take 14-Km Detour
MP’s Bhikangaon Road Woes: ₹69 Lakh Project Turns Into Mud Pit, Commuters Forced To Take 14-Km Detour | FP photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): The under-construction Bhikangaon-Jhirniya road has become a major inconvenience for commuters during the monsoon, with unfinished stretches and excessive soil turning several sections into muddy slush.

The 37.5km road is being constructed by Bidal Developers at a cost of around Rs 69 lakh.

Residents said two-wheelers frequently skid on the muddy surface, while movement of four-wheelers has also become difficult.

Social worker Rajesh Chauhan of Chhiltiya alleged that the contractor dug up the road but left several stretches incomplete.

He said accidents have occurred after rainfall, while adequate safety arrangements are reportedly missing.

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Janpad vice-president and social worker Dinesh Jaiswal said the 11-km distance between Bhikangaon and Goradia has effectively increased to around 25 km as commuters are forced to take the Bamnala route to avoid the muddy stretch.

This has added nearly 14 km to daily travel, increasing both travel time and fuel expenses.

PWD SDO Lokesh Chauhan said construction had remained suspended for about a week due to Raksha Bandhan and would resume soon.

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