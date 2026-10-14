MP's Bhikangaon Mandi Revenue Soars 143-Fold To ₹5.67 Crore, Yet Space Crunch Persists As Cotton Market Plan Stalls | FP photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Despite a sharp rise in revenue and agricultural arrivals, the Bhikangaon Agricultural Produce Market continues to struggle with inadequate space, exposing the gap between its financial growth and infrastructure development.

The market's annual revenue increased from Rs 3.96 lakh in 1980 to more than Rs 5.67 crore in 2025, yet efforts to secure 25 acres for a separate cotton market have remained unsuccessful for over two decades.

The demand for additional land dates back to Aug 15, 2004, when then Mandi president Durgasingh Rawat proposed using unused land at a government agricultural farm.

The proposal reached then agriculture minister Gopal Bhargava through former MLA Dhulsingh Dabar and former MP Krishnamurari Moghe.

Although Bhargava wrote to the department on Oct 25, 2004, and Mandi Board joint director KK Mishra sought further details in December, the plan made no headway.

Authorities revived the search in 2015 by inspecting a 25-acre site at the government agricultural farm on Khargone Road. Another site at Sainkhedi underwent inspection in 2018, and the Panchayat completed the resolution process. However, neither initiative secured the land.

Meanwhile, rising arrivals have intensified pressure on existing facilities. Between 1994 and 2024, cotton arrivals increased from 1.13 lakh to 3.46 lakh quintals, soybean from 18,883 to 2.24 lakh quintals, wheat from 49 to 4.07 lakh quintals, and maize from 145 quintals to 14.82 lakh quintals.

During peak season, vehicles spill onto the main road, disrupting traffic and inconveniencing patients, schoolgirls and other commuters.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh representative Shyam Singh Pawar said farmers sometimes wait two to three days, while farmer Mukesh Chauhan stressed the need to relocate the cotton market.

Bhikangaon SDM and Mandi officer-in-charge Lokesh Chapre said he would examine the files before deciding on further action.