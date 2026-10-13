Fix Potholes Before Diwali, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Orders IMC; Warns Of Action Against Negligent Contractors | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Monday directed civic officials to complete pothole repairs in colonies and settlements before Diwali and expedite road restoration works across the city to ensure residents face minimal inconvenience during the festive season.

The directives were issued during a ward-wise review meeting of development works being carried out by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) through the public works department under the corporators’ fund.

Public works department in-charge Rajendra Rathore, members of the mayor-in-council, corporators, additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, executive engineer PS Kushwah and other officials concerned attended the meeting.

During the review, Bhargav assessed development projects costing more than Rs 1 crore across various wards, along with the respective corporators. He reviewed completed, ongoing and pending works and issued instructions to officials to ensure timely execution.

The mayor directed officials to immediately start projects for which work orders have been issued but construction has yet to begin. Pending works must be prioritised and completed within their stipulated deadlines.

He also instructed officials to initiate action as per rules against contractors who fail to begin work despite receiving work orders or abandon projects midway without completing them.

Emphasising public convenience during the festive season, Bhargav directed officials to ensure that pothole repairs in colonies and settlements are completed before Diwali.

Road repairs and other necessary improvements must be carried out within the prescribed time frame to prevent inconvenience to commuters.

He stressed that roads should be made safe and convenient for residents, particularly as movement increases during the festive period.

Restoration works to be expedited

The mayor also instructed officials to speed up pending restoration works in areas where development projects have already been completed.

Roads and other locations affected during construction must be restored promptly to ensure that residents do not continue to face problems after the completion of projects.

Bhargav emphasised regular monitoring of development works, with particular attention to construction quality and adherence to deadlines.

He directed officials to give priority to projects linked to residents’ needs and ensure that outstanding works are resolved without unnecessary delays.

The civic body’s focus, he said, should be on completing essential repairs and restoration work in a time-bound manner so that citizens can move around the city comfortably during Diwali.